SouthState Corp Acquires 93 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SouthState Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

