SouthState Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD stock opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average is $182.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

