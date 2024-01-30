SouthState Corp Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

