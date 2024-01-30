SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

