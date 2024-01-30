SouthState Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SouthState Corp cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,281,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,151 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 95,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

