SouthState Corp Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.