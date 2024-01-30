SouthState Corp Has $378,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

