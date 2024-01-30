SouthState Corp Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.