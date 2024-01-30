SouthState Corp Has $790,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EA opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.