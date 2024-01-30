SouthState Corp Has $943,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $428.01 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.60.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

