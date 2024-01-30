SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

