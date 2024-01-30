SouthState Corp Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

