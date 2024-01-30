SouthState Corp Sells 381 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

