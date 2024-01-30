SouthState Corp Sells 900 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

