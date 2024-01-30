SouthState Corp Sells 972 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after buying an additional 442,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ES opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.