Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

