Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,081 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

