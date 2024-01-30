SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.75

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 178608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after acquiring an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

