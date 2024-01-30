SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

MDY stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.30. 162,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

