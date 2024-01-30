SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is Goodman Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

KRE traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

