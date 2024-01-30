Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

SRC opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

