Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.00

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $219.75, with a volume of 302251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.