Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.00

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $219.75, with a volume of 302251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.62 and its 200 day moving average is $169.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

