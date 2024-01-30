Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $274.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

SPOT opened at $218.64 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $219.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

