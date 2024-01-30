Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.5 million-$727.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.4 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. 192,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sprinklr by 41.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprinklr by 33.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 179.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 222,649 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 35.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $1,745,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

