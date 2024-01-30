Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,562 shares of company stock worth $4,101,694. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

