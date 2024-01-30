Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.
Sprinklr Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM
Insider Activity at Sprinklr
In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,562 shares of company stock worth $4,101,694. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.