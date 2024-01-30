Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.64

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.64 and last traded at $81.61, with a volume of 12770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,078,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

