Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 118,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Starbucks worth $164,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 166.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 333,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 228,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.04. 11,577,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,264,552. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

