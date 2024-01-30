State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

STT opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

