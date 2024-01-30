Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after buying an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.50. 1,376,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,757. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

