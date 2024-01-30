Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,826,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 4,485,438 shares.The stock last traded at $21.89 and had previously closed at $21.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

