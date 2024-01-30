Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

BSVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $249.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

