SThree plc (LON:STEM) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.60 Per Share

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 387.60 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £522.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,047.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 375.15. SThree has a one year low of GBX 325 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 492 ($6.25).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

