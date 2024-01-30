StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS stock opened at $333.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 209.4% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

