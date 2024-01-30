StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $637,981.68, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
