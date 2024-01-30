StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $637,981.68, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

