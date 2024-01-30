StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSTG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NSTG opened at $0.43 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

