StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

