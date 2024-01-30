StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.34 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

