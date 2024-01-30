StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.34 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.