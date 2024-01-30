StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

