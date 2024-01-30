StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

