StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 13.4 %

STRM opened at $0.39 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

