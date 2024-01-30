StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 13.4 %
STRM opened at $0.39 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
