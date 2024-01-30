StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 3.1 %

DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.