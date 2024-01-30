StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 3.1 %
DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
