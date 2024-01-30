StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

