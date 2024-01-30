StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
