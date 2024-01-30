StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FISV opened at $142.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

