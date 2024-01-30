StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

