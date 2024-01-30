StockNews.com Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $73.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. Research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $75,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.