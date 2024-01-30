StockNews.com Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.23.

Ventas stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,813.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

