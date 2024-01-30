Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $439.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

