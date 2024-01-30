SunPower Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 39,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 21,740 put options.

SunPower Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 1,791,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,155. SunPower has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $566.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after buying an additional 3,770,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SunPower by 144.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

