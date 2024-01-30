Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $549.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.00 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $549.75.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

