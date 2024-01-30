Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $250.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.25.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $20.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,661. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $554.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.54. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

